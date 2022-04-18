Over the past year there has been endless speculation over just how Meena would leave the ITV soap. Other than justice prevailing, there were plenty of other options to choose from. We could have seen her escape the village, free to go on further killing sprees; or being murdered herself in the ultimate dose of karma.

After a lengthy reign of terror, evil Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) has made her exit from Emmerdale after being sentenced to a much-deserved 75 years in prison for multiple murders.

But in the end, Meena was found guilty during an action-packed week which saw the character lay on the damsel in distress act in an effort to be acquitted. When that failed, she took the court captive, threatened the life of sister Manpreet Jutla (Rebecca Sarker), elected herself as judge and jury and tried to escape the building.

Paige Sandhu played villainess Meena in Emmerdale ITV

She also revealed to a stunned Manpreet that she had killed their ailing father several years earlier. But soon Meena was escorted back to prison, where she will now stay for the rest of her life. Or will she?

Given that the villain hasn't been killed off, there's every chance that Meena could one day make a comeback. So join us as we take a look at all the possibilities for the future as Emmerdale waves goodbye to one of its most iconic baddies.

Will Meena be back in Emmerdale?

While a release from jail seems unlikely for Meena, we feel obligated to remind you that this is soapland, and anything is possible.

Meena certainly wouldn't be the first criminal to break out of prison in the fictional universe we know and love. Just look at Adam Barton (Adam Thomas) who was successfully sprung from a prison van and helped on his way abroad for a new life back in 2018.

Of course, Adam was actually innocent, having taken the blame for his mum Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) who murdered the twisted Emma Barton (Gillian Kearney), so winning back his freedom was only fair.

Meena, on the other hand, deserves to be locked up forever - but even if she doesn't escape or somehow get out early, that doesn't prevent her from popping up on our screens again.

Meena was found guilty, much to her shock ITV

Fans have been gripped by Paige Sandhu's animated performances. So if the story ever called for the star to reprise her part, perhaps we might see how the incarcerated Meena is faring a few years down the line?

Could we one day see an update, showing how her punishment has changed her - or hardened her even more?

For now, though, we must bid Meena - and the talented Sandhu - farewell as she moves onto other roles. But we refuse to rule out a comeback at some point for Emmerdale's answer to Killing Eve's Villanelle...

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.