Who plays Gordon Livesy on Emmerdale?
Everything you need to know about Gary Mavers
Gary Mavers, who was born in Liverpool in 1964, claims to have fallen into acting. He took on jobs as a butcher and carpenter before enrolling at the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.
After graduating, he slowly built a prolific television career spanning 20 years, starting with drama GBH in 1991, which was filmed in his home city of Liverpool.
A few years later, he landed his most prominent role to date, as a doctor on medical drama Peak Practice (1995-2000).
Since then, he has had recurring roles on shows such as medical drama Casualty, as well as a starring role in legal drama Justice (2013).
His daughter Abby is also an actress, known best for playing Dynasty Barry on Waterloo Road.
Gordon Livesy’s early appearances in Emmerdale were brief. Initially portrayed by Gerard Fletcher (2003-2008), Gordon is the father of Aaron Livesy, and the ex of Chas Dingle.
In 2015, he played a greater role in proceedings at the Yorkshire village, as it was revealed that he was suffering from blood cancer. He reconnected with Aaron’s mother, Chas, and they began dating.
This led Aaron to confess that Gordon had raped him as a child – a crime for which Gordon is currently on trial.