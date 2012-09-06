Understandably, the soap’s bosses are keeping tight lipped about who exactly will be offed in the autumn.

Series producer Stuart Blackburn said: “In our spectacular live episode viewers will be taken on a whirlwind journey encompassing every life experience from the two cradles to the grave with love, hate and betrayal along the way.

“We want to avoid speculation as to which character dies but suffice to say it will have major, far-reaching repercussions.”

More like this

Advertisement

Bafta-winning director Tony Prescott, who helmed the 2010 "tram crash" live edition of Coronation Street will be in the director’s chair for Emmerdale's anniversary episode, which will be shot entirely on location in the village.