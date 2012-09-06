"Well-loved" character to die in Emmerdale 40th anniversary live episode
The ITV soap's birthday edition will feature two new babies, two weddings and a death in one "spectacular" night...
Emmerdale’s 40th anniversary episode won’t only be notable as the first ever live edition of the soap – it’ll also see the demise of one of the ITV show’s best-loved characters.
The anniversary show, which will be broadcast in October, is set to showcase the arrival of two new babies, two weddings and a death in the Yorkshire village to “present viewers with every aspect of life in one big night of drama.”
Understandably, the soap’s bosses are keeping tight lipped about who exactly will be offed in the autumn.
Series producer Stuart Blackburn said: “In our spectacular live episode viewers will be taken on a whirlwind journey encompassing every life experience from the two cradles to the grave with love, hate and betrayal along the way.
“We want to avoid speculation as to which character dies but suffice to say it will have major, far-reaching repercussions.”
More like this
Bafta-winning director Tony Prescott, who helmed the 2010 "tram crash" live edition of Coronation Street will be in the director’s chair for Emmerdale's anniversary episode, which will be shot entirely on location in the village.