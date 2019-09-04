The full nature of Cannon's storyline is currently being kept under wraps, but show bosses have teased that Derek's actions will have "consequences" for other villagers.

Confirmation of Cannon's casting comes after the star posted, and then subsequently deleted, a message on Twitter last month in which he mentioned that he'd be doing a "brief stint" on Emmerdale.

(Getty)

With his comedy partner Bobby Ball, Cannon filmed nine series of their sketch series for LWT between 1979 and 1988.

More like this

In more recent years, he took part in the fifth series of reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and made a guest appearance in the 2014 Christmas special of sitcom Not Going Out.

Details of Cannon's role come alongside news that 18-year-old actor Louis Healy (Vera, Scott & Bailey) is also joining Emmerdale to play a romantic interest for Sarah Sugden, by the name of Danny.

But the soap is already teasing that there could well be more to Danny than meets the eye and that all might not be as it first seems...

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers