The end of this evening's double bill saw Marlon finally turf Laurel out of the house following a tumultuous week that had already seen him seek medical attention after a punch from his alcoholic wife left him with a dislodged retina. Now, the killing of his dog has proven to be the final straw.

Daisy had previously survived a collision with a car back in 2012 when she was accidentally run over by Ashley Thomas. But Marlon's four-legged friend wasn't as lucky in 2015 following her encounter with Laurel's car. Now it seems that the repercussions will see Laurel herself fall further down a slippery slope by putting herself in peril.

"Whereas before she was getting people like April in jeopardy, this time it's going to be Laurel herself that's at risk," says producer Kate Oates.

