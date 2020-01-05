Wednesday’s potential killer-in-waiting is Charity, who sees red when she discovers that Graham took Noah to hospital, thus drawing attention to her somewhat laissez-faire attitude to parenting. Though I don’t feel this gives Charity a strong enough motive for murder, you can’t blame Emmerdale for wanting someone so morally complex and ruthless on the official list of suspects.

Noah isn’t the only teen in trouble next week: we also have Sarah getting hoodwinked by Danny, who coerces her into selling drugs for him. But will she think twice about aligning herself with the malevolent man in her life? Jacob gets a shock when he spies mum Leyla kissing Dr Liam. Moira’s booze binges result in her knocking herself unconscious after she takes a tumble.

And, if you can stand the excitement, an announcement by the bishop could have big repercussions for Harriet. Cue Will making a stupid move that ends up incurring her wrath…