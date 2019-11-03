#Robron fans hoping that Ryan Hawley could make sporadic guest appearances in the prison visitors’ room should be braced for bad news: Robert has sent word to Victoria that he’s put a moratorium on any family members venturing behind bars to see him.

As the reality of losing her brother sinks in, Vic then starts to fret about how Aaron will react when he hears the news.

Following the recent cringe-inducing casino flashback, there’s more scamming for Mandy when she strikes back after ruining Lydia’s chances of unmasking her mystery benefactor. With the Dingles having turned their backs on her, Mandy concocts a plan to break into the solicitor’s office.

More like this

Advertisement

Will Vinny, Lydia and Sam be able to stop Mandy before she does something stupid? And will Lydia be able to finally discover who left her this windfall?