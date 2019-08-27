Eliza's dad Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) was left heartbroken as his little girl left with her mother, the departure coming at the climax to a traumatic day that saw Kim Tate unveiling her plans for the Sharmas' former business.

In a surprise move, Kim was revealed to be in partnership with newcomer Al Chapman (Michael Widman), their new venture seeing the site of the factory set to be used for an outdoor pursuits centre. But there was uproar when the Sharmas' ex-employees discovered that Kim's proposals meant they weren't guaranteed jobs.

One person who definitely won't be around to feel the fallout, though, is Megan, who assured Jai that he was welcome to visit Eliza whenever he wanted before heading off.

More like this

Speaking recently about her decision to bow out, Gaynor Faye admitted that leaving was "a risk" before adding: “I need to push myself out of my comfort zone. I’ve always been the type of person who doesn’t want to stay playing the same character for too long.”

Her first post-Emmerdale role will be heading the cast of a stage adaptation of her mum Kay Mellor’s drama Band of Gold, in which she will star alongside EastEnders alumnus Laurie Brett and Hollyoaks actor Kieron Richardson.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.