Viewers recently saw Maya released from prison clearly heavily pregnant, though no one in the village is aware as she has cut off all contact with anyone from her former life, David and Jacob included.

But on Christmas Day, a little baby is left at the boys' house sparking speculation it's the secret offspring of manipulative Maya - and either of the fellas could be the father. Over to Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson for how the festive shock pans out…

"David and Jacob have been through such a journey to get to a point where Jacob had moved on, got his life back on track and started acting like a teenager. Him and David are back on track and are enjoying a lovely Christmas, then there's a baby on the doorstep!

More like this

"It's going to have a huge impact, particularly when they find out who that baby belongs to. The storyline will get even bigger."

Hudson also teased more seasonal shocks for the Yorkshire soap, including Charity Dingle's son Noah being rushed to hospital after a drug overdose, Victoria Barton giving birth to her rapist's baby on New Year's Day, and the beginning of the end for Graham Foster who will become the victim of a whodunnit in January 2020.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.