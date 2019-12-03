And according to ITV, fans can expect to see the same day play out several times over the week, each from the perspective of a different character – although it is not yet clear exactly which characters will be involved in the incident.

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw said: “Graham’s murder will form part of an unmissable week of drama packed full of exciting twists and turns.

“It’s always exciting to step outside of our usual story-telling style and viewers will be on the edge of their seats as some of our villagers have their lives irrevocably changed forever.

“Graham has been a huge character at the heart of some of our biggest storylines so it felt only fitting that he left us with an enormous, explosive bang, to kick off what promises to be a massive year of drama for Emmerdale.”

Scarborough, who has played Graham for just over two years, joined the soap in September 2017 and has been involved in a number of key storylines, including one in which his car exploded while his wife Cheryl (Vanessa Earl) was inside – leading to her death.

And ITV added that over the next month, viewers will see his list of enemies become clear... as the audience asks itself if anyone in the village is really capable of murder…

Emmerdale airs on weeknights at 7pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8pm