It should come as little surprise that, despite being back in the village, Kim was not initially planning to attend the wedding of Gabby, with whom she has had a fraught relationship over the years.

However, a last-minute intervention from Gabby's stepmother Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) appears to be effective at talking her round, with soap spoilers confirming that Kim will be present for the nuptials – although what good it will do is questionable.

The wedding between Gabby and Vinny is already beset with storm clouds as the latter is struggling to come to terms with his sexuality, and is no longer sure whether the marriage should go ahead.

Spoilers indicate that Vinny won't be at the wedding venue by the time that his bride arrives, although they stop short of revealing whether he'll redeem himself for his lateness or if this is destined to be a proper jilting.

That mystery isn't the only source of drama, though, as Kim won't be the only surprise guest at Gabby's wedding.

Bernice wearing dark sunglasses as Gabby stands in a white bridal dress, Laurel and Kim sitting in front of her in Emmerdale ITV

Her mother, Bernice (Samantha Giles), had initially not been expected to make an appearance after fleeing the Dales in a most unpleasant fashion after being found to have committed fraud.

However, she boldly returns for the big day to throw a sizeable spanner in the works, before stirring up more potential chaos in a romantic encounter with B&B owner Bob (Tony Audenshaw).

Tune in next week to see where these intriguing storylines end up.

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX.

