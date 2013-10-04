The plot will see Steve go back to school after he struggles to help daughter Amy with her homework. But his friendship with Andrea will leave Michelle wondering whether the woman has ulterior motives.

Coronation Street producer Stuart Blackburn said today: "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Hayley to the show. She's a great actress who I know is going to bring plenty of drama to the famous cobbles of Weatherfield."

Tamaddon, 36, appeared on Emmerdale between 2005 and 2007 and went on to win the fifth series of ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2010.