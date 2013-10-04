Ex-Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon joins Coronation Street
The actress, who previously played Delilah Dingle, will portray a classmate of Steve McDonald
Actress Hayley Tamaddon is to join Coronation Street for a storyline that sees Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) return to school.
Tamaddon, who previously portrayed Del Dingle in Emmerdale, will play Andrea, a classmate of Steve’s who is set to cause a stir when she arouses the suspicions of Michelle (Kym Lomas).
The plot will see Steve go back to school after he struggles to help daughter Amy with her homework. But his friendship with Andrea will leave Michelle wondering whether the woman has ulterior motives.
Coronation Street producer Stuart Blackburn said today: "I'm absolutely delighted to welcome Hayley to the show. She's a great actress who I know is going to bring plenty of drama to the famous cobbles of Weatherfield."
Tamaddon, 36, appeared on Emmerdale between 2005 and 2007 and went on to win the fifth series of ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2010.