Emmerdale had teased major character deaths when launching their #SummerFate storyline, but fans were not prepared to see Ross meet his maker. They took to Twitter in their droves to profess their grief, with many struggling to believe what they'd just seen.

Val fans were also in mourning as Charlie Hardwick's Emmerdale favourite had her light snuffed out by a falling mirror shard while sister Diane was pulled to safety. And earlier in the week Ruby Haswell became the first villager to fall victim to the horrendous helicopter crash.

It's certainly been a sizzling summer of infidelity in The Dales, but the stage is set for an awfully exciting autumn now too.

