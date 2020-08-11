But when she is involved with an intruder in the Take A Vow office, she later realises who has been behind all the trouble she has been going through.

Learning that the culprit is none other than Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), Leila soon decides that revenge is not the right path when she learns more about what has been troubling her and why she did it.

Gabby reveals that she is feeling depressed and abandoned after learning that not only does Bernice not want her to join her in Australia but the move looks as though it could wind up being a permanent one.

Taking pity on her, Leyla promises to keep what she has been doing a secret from Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) and not only that, but she offers her an apprenticeship at Take A Vow too so that her life can start getting back on track.

While Gabby is grateful for the gesture, will she be able to have a fresh start with the emotions about Bernice still running high?

It's a big week for Emmerdale next week as two long-running storylines deliver further twists. Expect to see DI Malone's possible end when he turns nasty with Dawn Taylor and tries to force a heroin overdose on her. And somebody else is about to learn the truth behind who was responsible for Moira's hit and run.

The soap is set to return to its normal schedule in September following several months of reduced episodes each week.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.