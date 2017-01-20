The plotline has won popular and critical plaudits, especially for an innovative episode broadcast last December that depicted a life of Ashley. Actor John Middleton - who has played Ashley since 1996 - is expected to exit Emmerdale at some point in 2017.

Speaking recently, Middleton said: "I’m very sad to be leaving Emmerdale. I love the place, I love everyone who works there and I’ve got some great friends and colleagues there - some will be friends of mine for the rest of my life."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdFMTxi3D0w