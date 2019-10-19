Robert did a runner when rapist Lee died from the injuries incurred from the beating he gave him for assaulting his sister Victoria, but has now decided to face up to his crime.

On Friday 18th October Rob rang Aaron from prison and told him to get on with his life, but Mr Dingle was then seen arranging a prison break to get his other half out of the clink.

Images from Thursday 24th October show Robert at his plea hearing, with distraught Aaron, Liv Flaherty and Victoria Barton in the dock. How will the defendant plead? And is he in on Aaron's breakout plot by this time? Could Aaron also end up in trouble with the law in trying to help his other half?

Whatever happens, the future for both of the boys is sure to feature a whole lot more crying…

