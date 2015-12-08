ITV's creative director for soaps, John Whiston said: "The family here at Emmerdale are deeply saddened by Shirley's passing. It is hard to imagine the show without her.

"We offer our condolences to Shirley's family and share our feeling of loss with the millions of viewers who will miss Edna enormously."

Prior to joining Emmerdale, Rada-trained Stelfox had appeared in such long-running TV shows as Common as Muck, Making Out and Keeping in Appearances, where she played Hyacinth's sister Rose.

She first appeared on Emmerdale in May 2000, with Edna's disapproving ways bringing her into conflict with many of her fellow villagers.

