"I was thrilled to stay longer than the couple of months I was originally contracted for and I'm now looking forward to my next chapter and future roles.

"I don't want to give away details about my exit other than to say there is a lot more to happen before I go - and I'm very excited and proud of what's coming up on Emmerdale."

Viewers are currently seeing Rachel battling with Jai Sharma for the future of their son Archie. But plans to get full custody will backfire for Rachel next week, the result being that she takes her anger out on mild-mannered boyfriend Sam Dingle.

Will the pair's relationship end in acrimony? And who will end up looking after Archie?

