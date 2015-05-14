Emmerdale star Gemma Oaten to leave Rachel Breckle role - again!
The character will exit the village later this year - but what will happen to little Archie?
Gemma Oaten is to leave Emmerdale later this year. The actress - who made a surprise comeback to the ITV soap back in January - will hang up Rachel Breckle's tracksuits for good later in 2015.
Speaking today, Oaten said: "It was fantastic coming back to Emmerdale for the surprise return in January. Keeping it a secret was hard and I didn't even tell some of my closest family and friends.
"I was thrilled to stay longer than the couple of months I was originally contracted for and I'm now looking forward to my next chapter and future roles.
"I don't want to give away details about my exit other than to say there is a lot more to happen before I go - and I'm very excited and proud of what's coming up on Emmerdale."
Viewers are currently seeing Rachel battling with Jai Sharma for the future of their son Archie. But plans to get full custody will backfire for Rachel next week, the result being that she takes her anger out on mild-mannered boyfriend Sam Dingle.
Will the pair's relationship end in acrimony? And who will end up looking after Archie?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.
And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.