Noah's collapse comes at the end of a fraught week that first sees Megan arrested for breaking the terms of her restraining order after she confronts Charity with fresh evidence of her secret abortion. But with Declan under the illusion that it was Debbie who had the termination, Megan is left stymied and frustrated.

As the police lead her away, Megan fumes at Charity that she'll kill her for what she's done. But will Megan's rash words return to haunt her after Charity grows convinced that her archenemy actually does have murder in mind?

After Noah is hospitalised, the police eventually confirm that poison has been found in the wine that the young lad drank, leaving Charity in no doubt that Megan is responsible. She wastes little time in telling them and when the officers later seek Megan out at Pear Tree, it's clear that they're taking Charity's accusations very seriously.

"It's not looking good for Megan," Faye admits. "There's frustratingly incriminating evidence. She's told Charity that she's going to kill her, which isn't the best thing to say in front of the police. All the evidence is pointing at Megan, so she's bound to end up being prime suspect."