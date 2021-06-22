6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Pride welcomes The Vivienne and Faith’s cancer fears

A very special guest arrives in Emmerdale this week to officially open the village’s inaugural Pride festival, but what kind of a welcome will RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne receive from the locals?

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) fears her cancer has returned but refuses to talk about it, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) sets up nemesis Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) for a crime, and the latest romance for Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) hits the rocks thanks to an unexpected phone call.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 28th June – 2nd July 2021.

Surprises as Emmerdale Pride kicks off

The village hoists the rainbow flags high to stage its first ever Pride festival this week, organised by Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale). Thought she only planned weddings? A special occasion such as this calls for a special guest, and Andrea excitedly teases boyfriend Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) she’s booked a big name to open the proceedings.

Ethan Anderson (Emile John) takes to the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech on acceptance and inclusivity to welcome the revellers. What a shame self-hating Luke Posner isn’t around to hear it now he’s left the village in shame (via that closet he was hiding in). Then the celeb arrives to officially launch the event – playing herself is The Vivienne, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season one champion. Fingers crossed she gets a scene with Kim Tate (Claire King) to inspire future runway looks. Happy Pride, everyone!

Faith’s cancer fears

Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) is perplexed to find Faith has collapsed and insists she gets checked out, forcing the Dingle diva to sheepishly admit she’s been ignoring some worrying health symptoms because she’s convinced her cancer has returned.

Reluctantly agreeing to an MRI, Faith faces an agonising wait to see if her worst fears are confirmed and makes Pollard promise not to breathe a word until she knows the score. So when she and Eric are caught in a compromising position at his barn, Faith lets the gossiping locals assume they’re having an affair. Can Pollard persuade her to come clean and confide her cancer concerns?

Meena frames Jacob

Scheming Meena realises she’ll have to have up her game to get Jacob out of the way so she can move in with David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) and have the happy ever after she’s obsessively craving. When she sees the charity collection tin at the Pride event, she impulsively swipes it and sets up Jacob to make it look as if he stole the cash.

The spiteful plan backfires and David ends up cancelling plans with his girlfriend to spend time with his son. Meena stops silently seething when she learns Leanna wants to go travelling and embarks on a new scheme to get Jakey to go with her – problem solved, right? Wrong…

Bombshell for Ben

Aaron and Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) seem happy, don’t they? He’s helped him through the nightmare with Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and the miserable Mr Dingle is smiling much more then usual. Must be time to throw a metaphorical firework into their tentative romance and create some drama for the fellas.

That comes in the shape of a surprise, and extremely unwelcome, phone call Ben receives this week that stops him in his tracks and leaves him looking positively haunted. We detect a blast from the past he’s trying to forget – what is Ben hiding from Aaron, and will it threaten their flirty little bubble? We’ll be disappointed if it doesn’t.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

How’s this for intriguing: David and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) bond this week over being parents to baby boys of similar age – the characters have barely interacted in the past so why make a virtue of them communicating if it isn’t going to lead somewhere? Is Meena’s mithering pushing dishy Dave into another woman’s orbit? And is Vic so burned by Luke’s lies she’s casting her eye over other men in the village, regardless of their relationship status?

The impromptu parent support group should’ve extended the invitation to David’s ex Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), who has gone from not wanting anyone else near baby Frankie to being terrified of being left alone with her because she thinks she’s going to injure the newborn after accidentally scratching her face. As she makes the umpteenth excuse for wanting to avoid spending time with her little girl, will alarm bells ring for Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter)?