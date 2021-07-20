6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Meena exposed at Leanna’s funeral? Aaron lashes out at Liv

Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) could be unmasked as Leanna Cavanagh’s killer at her victim’s funeral – will the village discover they have a murderer in their midst?

Advertisement

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) blames Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) when boyfriend Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) refuses to move in, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) makes a heartbreaking discovery and Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) is lying again.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 26th – 30th July 2021.

Jacob clashes with Liam

The grip of grief tightens on Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), who pushes Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) away when they try to help with Leanna’s funeral. Spitefully telling his wife she’s let him down he announces he’s handling all the arrangements personally, and is seething when Jake joins his meeting with vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) to discuss the ceremony.

Hearing Liam insists on a traditional, no-frills send off throws Jacob into a rage and he tells the distraught dad his daughter deserves something more special, with the teen twisting the knife by saying he knew Leanna better than her own father. With emotions running high the locals gather for the funeral – with the person responsible for the deceased’s demise hiding in plain sight…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Meena caught out?

Proving she’s utterly without remorse, menacing Meena has fun at the funeral by fiddling with Leanna’s engagement ring she’s surreptitiously placed on her necklace as a trophy of her victim. Those Villanelle from Killing Eve comparisons recently drawn by Sandhu are really on the money.

The murderess then panics when the ring falls off and rolls along the pews during the service, and stops as it reaches Liam’s foot. The family already know the ring went mysteriously missing, despite the fact Leanna was wearing it the day she died. Could this be the moment Meena’s callous crime is discovered?

Aaron lashes out at Liv

Turns out Ben wasn’t doing the dirty on Aaron, he’s been trying to avoid his alcoholic dad and was too ashamed to talk about their fractured relationship. Apologising to Liv for denying her suspicions he was keeping secrets, Ben tells Aaron he can’t move in with him as he doesn’t want to live with another addict.

Aaron then lashes out at his little sister when he catches her downing vodka yet again, blaming her for ruining his romance with her selfish behaviour. Liv hits back with some upsetting observations on her brother’s disastrous love life, and even though it’s the booze talking Aaron is ready to explode – surely he won’t get violent with his sibling?

Marlon learns April’s secret

Marlon is worried at how subdued April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) has been, and when he overhears Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) and Heath Hope (Sebastian Dowling) talking about their sister’s online trolling he pleads with them to tell him the whole story. Devastated to discover the extent of his daughter’s online ordeal, he tracks her down at her mother’s grave.

April opens up about being plagued by cruel comments relating to her late mum, including gratuitous memes and a fake account named ‘Dead Donna’ harassing her. Mortified Marlon apologises at missing the signs and feels he’s let April down, but takes action by confiscating her phone and deleting all her social media accounts. April is already scarred by the spite, and there is more behind the sudden cyber bullying than meets the eye…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Excommunicated from Home Farm, Jamie is staying at the B&B but finds himself chucked out of there too when Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) takes exception to his treatment of her granddaughter Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham). Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) wonders why her ex fell out so spectacularly with Kim Tate (Claire King), and spineless Jamie lies about the real reason to protect his reputation. However, will Kim spill the beans about her son’s poisoning plot when Andrea confronts her?

Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) encourages strung-out Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) to visit big sister Vanessa and introduce her to her new niece. Still struggling with post-natal depression, the thought of having to look after Frankie without her partner’s support terrifies Trace. As the weeks roll on, Tracy becomes increasingly convinced she’s not fit to be a mummy…