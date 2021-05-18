6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Kim shoots an intruder and Bernice returns to the village

A gun goes off at Home Farm as paranoid Kim Tate (Claire King) shoots an intruder, but who takes a bullet? And is it fatal?

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) is the victim of violence as she becomes the target of a hate campaign, Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) is in danger when she reunites with her dodgy mum, and Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) makes an unexpected return.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 24th – 28th May 2021.

Kim shoots an intruder

Soap tradition dictates that when a conniving character riles up their numerous enemies one of them will inevitably snap and shoot them by way of revenge, leading to a protracted ‘whodunnit?’ scenario. Emmerdale turns that trope on its head this week when rattled Kim pulls the trigger on an intruder at Home Farm – with half the village out to get her we know who pulled the trigger, but who has she shot?

There are run-ins and rows with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) who all have reason to hate Mrs Tate. Still quaffing the brandy she has no idea has been drugged by one of her many adversaries makes Kim so paranoid she starts imagining things and is convinced the house is being broken into. Reaching for the rifle she takes aim and fires – has Kim committed murder?

Lydia is mugged

More violent incidents are occurring elsewhere, as poor old Lydia continues to be targeted for her apparent involvement in a fraudulent pension scheme. Which she had nothing to do with, incidentally.

The online trolls get out from behind their keyboards to chuck a brick through Wishing Well Cottage window, then a couple of scallies mug unlucky Lyds when she’s en route to report it to the police. Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and Samson Dingle (Sam Hall) are horrified they couldn’t protect her and vow revenge. It transpires Samson knows the culprits who robbed his stepmum, so he secretly plots a way to get his own back. An eye for eye? That’s usually the Dingle way…

Liv hits rock bottom

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is anxious for the safety of little sister Liv, who has tracked down her mum Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell) to a dodgy caravan park and is under her unstable influence – which basically means the pair are necking vodka all hours of the day as Liv continues to drink away her guilt at letting Paul die.

Receiving a heartfelt video message from Aaron begging her to come home pricks Liv’s conscience, but Sandra is soon cracking open another bottle and the pair find themselves in drunken oblivion. Will Aaron’s words convince Liv to get off her path to self-destruction, or could she end up doing serious damage by giving into her addiction demons?

What brings Bernice back?

Flighty Bernice makes a surprise return this week, 18 months after she jilted Liam Cavanagh and fled to Australia. At first, tipsy Liam thinks he’s hallucinating when he sees the racy redhead wandering around the village, but Bern really is back. The question is: why?

That’s what pregnant Gabby wants to know, seeing as she was abandoned by her mum (and not for the first time) which allowed her to fall under the spell of the toxic Tates. With her daughter caught up in Home Farm dramas and her ex betrothed to Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), Bern’s return is sure to cause some chaos…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Parenthood isn’t getting any easier for new mum Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh), and she’s mortified when she accidentally lets her pram roll down the street with helpless Frankie in it. Luckily Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) is there to save the day – let’s hope she realises how much Tracy is struggling before it’s too late. Seriously, why is no one helping this woman?

Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has someone new to needle – landlord Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), who is too soft to get tough and demand his tenant to pay their (highly overdue) rent that they owe him. Mischievous Mack is given until the end of the day to cough up, but we predict he’ll run rings around Marlon rather than play by the rules. Should be fun…