6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Charity’s last chance and police investigate a tragic death

The aftermath of the epic stunt that claimed the lives of a local ripples around the village, as people mourn for lost loved ones and secrets begin to unravel. As police start to dig into what really happened, will the truth emerge?

Elsewhere, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) gets a glimmer of hope as she fights to make amends with her children, and jealousy grips Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) and Bob Hope (Tony Audenshaw).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 5th – 9th April 2021.

Charity’s last chance

Resigned to the fact her kids and grandkids (and anyone else she’s related to for that matter) want nothing more to do with her, Charity is beyond grateful when she convinces Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) to hear her out. This basically involves her begging for yet another chance, a bit like the bottom two appealing to RuPaul post-lip sync.

Noah is open to making amends with his mum who is full of remorse after stuffing things up with Vanessa and tearing their family apart. However, he warns her granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is going to be a tougher crowd, and an engineered ‘chance’ meeting with Charity ends in disaster. With eldest son Ryan Stocks (James Moore) just about on side, can Charity prove to Sarah she can be dependable?

Village mourns in stunt aftermath

It’s clear life in Emmerdale has changed forever after last week’s epic stunt ended with a shock death bringing unforeseen tragedy and leaving some very big questions unanswered – for now. The cops are crawling round the village and some truths start to be revealed, though the true impact of the incident is only just being felt.

Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is asked to organise a funeral for the deceased, but struggles with some aspects of the send-off – let’s just say they’re rather unconventional. Can the local vicar provide comfort for those left behind? He’ll need to put his complicated love life to one side first…

Manpreet jealous of Charles and Andrea

Amorous Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) flutters her immaculate eyelashes at the hot holy man and asks him on a date, to which Charles inexplicably says ‘no thanks’. Ethan Anderson (Emile John) has an encouraging word with his dad about getting himself back out there, and manages to change his mind.

Upon spotting their flirty chemistry over a cheeky drink, Manpreet struggles to contain her jealousy at seeing her ex moving on with the pretty wedding planner. Talking of nuptials, shouldn’t the GP be focusing on her own with Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) rather than moon after an old flame? Her meddling little sister Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) sticks her oar in, which is bound to make the situation worse…

Bob fights for Wendy

Romantic wranglings also occupy the mind of Bob, who confides in mate Dan Spencer (Liam Fox) him and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) are yet to do the deed and consummate their relationship. Taking Dan’s advice, he plans a seductive evening of oysters and opera on the sound system, which unfortunately makes Wendy feel more uncomfortable than up for it and she abruptly leaves.

It’s awkward from then on, particularly when Dan and Wendy get closer after he fixes her car and she appears to prefer spending time with him than Bob. Called away to work during a cosy dinner for the three of them, the barman is paranoid about leaving Wendy and Dan alone together and eventually confronts his other half. Is he about to be dumped for his BFF?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Cunning Kim Tate (Claire King) continues to treat impressionable teen Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) like royalty as she incubates the next Tate heir, though she’ll probably chuck her out the minute she gives birth. The bond between the women is developing in some unexpected ways, and this week Gabby is concerned for Kim – could she end up being more of a friend than a grandchild vessel to the bitchy blonde as she displays a vulnerable side?

Any gratitude Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) had about granny-in-law Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) moving in to help out with the baby is forgotten, as the new mum feels her home is being taken over and reconsiders the living arrangements. Flighty Faith also causes consternation for Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) as she sets her sights on Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell), so all in all it’s a busy week for the gin-soaked whirlwind. But isn’t it always?