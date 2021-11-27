6 Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron plans to leave and Meena clashes with Manpreet

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) considers leaving the village for good, but will he abandon Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) as she waits to hear her fate in court?

Meena Jutla (Paige Sanhu) puts Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) in a tricky situation with ex-lover Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) battles with her jealousy, and Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is meddling.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 6th – 10th December 2021.

Liv drives Aaron away for good?

Shellshocked at losing Ben in such awful circumstances, Aaron struggles to support Liv as she has her day in court. The distraught Dingle is emotionally numb after his loss, and Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is concerned for her fragile son’s state of mind and worries he may flee the village to escape his pain.

Aaron visits Liv as she prepares to take the stand and the siblings have an honest conversation about their fractured, fraught relationship. Having given his damaged sister endless chances, he wonders if it’s time to admit they bring out the worst in each other and cut ties to save more heartache. Sounds like Aaron is saying a final goodbye to Liv – and to Emmerdale…

Mandy interferes with Vinny’s love life

It appears everyone’s at the end of their tether where Liv is concerned, as the vulnerable teen gets a ticking off from Mandy who tells her over the prison visiting room table to have nothing more to do with Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson). Talk about kicking a recovering alcoholic with epilepsy and abandonment issues when she’s down.

Given the cold shoulder by his ex, Vin gets the wrong idea and thinks Chas has been meddling between him and Liv. Mandy is only too happy to let the landlady take the blame as it means she won’t be the bad guy in her son’s eyes, but what if Vinny learns of his mum’s lies?

Meena clashes with Manpreet

Manpreet joins the dots when Ethan Anderson (Emile John) tells her Meena discouraged him from contacting his mum all those months ago and realises her sly sister has been playing some immoral games. She doesn’t know the half of it. Unapologetic Meena insists she did it to protect Manpreet getting busted for her part in sending fake texts from Esme before she eventually showed up, making the GP feel even more guilty.

A moment of intimacy with Charles gives Manpreet hope the former flames can try again, but the vicar insists there can be no more secrets if they are to give their romance another chance. Will she come clean about trying to scupper letting Esme back into his and Ethan’s lives?

Dawn’s jealousy

Talking of meanie Meena, she’s fully immersed elsewhere in her new obsession and loving spending time with Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle). The poor guy has no idea he’s dating a psychotic serial killer who’s more than just a bunny boiler – she’d probably cook an entire warren of lagomorphs just for the LOLs.

Upset after falling out with Manpreet over the Ethan sitch, Meena needs cheering up and Billy treats her to a romantic day out. His ex Dawn sees them together and can’t fight her jealousy, not realising if she tries to win Bill back from the nasty nurse she may well end up pushed off a bridge or left to die in a burning maze…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) is excited to return to her old job at the beauty salon and expects to receive a hero’s welcome – only to be greeted with mild indifference. The gobby Geordie is underwhelmed and starts to wonder why she bothered. Would she be happier keeping house for that nasty unseen gangster in his creepy mansion full of cameras?!

Recent events have left the Dingle clan divided, especially Sam Dingle (James Hooton) and Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick). This week Sam is down in the dumps and fears he may have lost his beloved spouse for good. Is there any hope for the much-loved couple, or is it all over this time?