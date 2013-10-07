In dramatic scenes to be shown next week, one of the pub regulars will be left on the critical list after being shot. So is Debbie fearing for her life during the siege?

"I don’t think she does at first. I think it’s more that Cameron’s scaring her rather than her fearing that he is going to shoot her,” says Webb. “I think for a lot of the hostage situation, she knows that he wouldn’t shoot her. She’s just trying to get Cameron to listen to her, really. Debbie is more heartbroken and terrified of the situation and, of course, for everybody else’s safety.”

As she has every right to be, seeing as Cameron already has three murders to his name, having bumped off Carl King, Alex Moss and Gennie Walker. Fans of the show have been gripped by the steady unravelling of Cameron’s character this past year, while ratings for the soap have, at times, overtaken EastEnders. So who, in Webb’s opinion, should be taking credit for Emmerdale’s current success?

“It’s definitely down to our producer Kate Oates, who is just a genius. She is coming at every angle with bigger and better things and amazing storylines. I’m finding myself rushing home to watch it because I’m really enjoying it as a viewer.

“I have to watch it on ITV+1 because it’s Buster’s bedtime, but each night I want to see what’s happening with other people’s stuff and I’m finding myself wanting to watch our bits too, even though I know what’s going to happen!”

And what of her co-star Dominic Power, whose character Cameron is fuelling this latest cliffhanger plotline? “I think Dominic is an amazing actor and has done a lot of really strong stuff. He’s very talented and he’s clever too, particular with how he’s played this. It’s been amazing; I can’t wait for these scenes to be on screen so everyone can see them.”