But when quizzed about whether her character would be killed off, she replied: “I can’t tell you that! What I didn’t want is for her to go quietly and she’s not.”

In recent weeks, viewers have seen Gennie grow suspicious of Cameron (Dominic Power), who unbeknownst to everyone in the village murdered both Carl King and Alex Moss. So could her departure be tied up in the machinations of killer Cam?

“I can’t really say. There might be a bit of a bluff there. But Gennie has never really liked him because of the way he and Chas got together. She’s very savvy in that way. She’s always on to things like that. And he obviously doesn’t like it. But we’ll have to wait and see whether she’ll be able to convince Chas of his lying, cheating ways.”

More like this

After five years in the Dales, you’d be forgiven for thinking that every possible facet of Gennie’s character had been explored, but speaking at a press day at the Emmerdale studios in Leeds, Reese-Williams admitted that there was one actor in particular that she’d like to have worked with more often:

"Matthew Wolfenden. David is my absolute favourite character in the entire world. I think Gennie and David would have made quite a decent couple. I love Matthew – he’s brilliant.”

Advertisement

Yet there’s no denying the fact that Reese-Williams considers quitting the ITV soap after half a decade to be the right decision. “I felt that it was time to move on and look for new challenges. I will carry on watching – I really enjoy it. I think it’s a great soap. But I might have to have a little break from it after I’ve gone. Just to psychologically cut the cord. But first, I’ll have to have a Farewell Gennie party and get all my mates wearing Gennie wigs!”