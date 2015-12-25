But what will Robert do now that he knows what went on? Well, it has already been revealed that Robert will end up cornering Ross with a gun in his hand.

And Robert is certainly not a man to be messed with, having brought about the demise of Katie Sugden and threatened the lives of Paddy and his family. So will he now pull the trigger and do away with Ross?

You can watch the scene from New Year's Eve below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.

