Emmerdale: see Andy reveal the truth to Robert about the shooting - watch the full scene
Witness the moment when Robert discovers about the murder pact!
The full details about Andy Sugden's murder pact with Ross Barton look set to be revealed later this month when Robert learns exactly what happened in the run-up to his shooting.
Emmerdale fans will see Andy confess the truth in scenes to be shown on New Year's Eve when he admits that Ross agreed to kill Robert in exchange for Andy killing Pete.
But what will Robert do now that he knows what went on? Well, it has already been revealed that Robert will end up cornering Ross with a gun in his hand.
And Robert is certainly not a man to be messed with, having brought about the demise of Katie Sugden and threatened the lives of Paddy and his family. So will he now pull the trigger and do away with Ross?
You can watch the scene from New Year's Eve below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.
More like this
And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.