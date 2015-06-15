Says actress Gemma Oaten of the emotional storyline: "You’ll see Rachel be regretful about her behaviour and completely remorseful. She loves Sam. And she’ll genuinely mean it when she says that she won’t do it again.

"But, from the research I’ve done, what happens in the real world is that people struggle to control their anger. So this isn’t going to go away overnight.”

You can watch the clip below. And beneath that there's a 60-second rundown of all the coming week's drama on Emmerdale.

More like this

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.