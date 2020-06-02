The issues start when Sam begins to get overly protective of Lydia, not wanting her to go outside while the virus is circulating. With Samson (Sam Hall) away on a school trip and unable to get home, and Mandy (Lisa Riley) and Vinny (Bradley Johnson) now living elsewhere, it is just the two of them.

But whilst this should be the perfect time for them to be enjoying married life, Sam refusing to let his wife leave the house causes problems with his insistence on Lydia staying in seeming suspicious.

But Lydia decides to play by her own rules and heads out, determined to get some food in as she grows tired of having the same thing night after night. An aggressive Sam tears into her when she gets back and the subsequent argument looks as though it could have done real damage to the relationship.

More like this

Why is Sam being so overprotective, and will Lydia forgive him for taking such a hard stance on her leaving the house?

The special episodes will ensure that Emmerdale remains on the air without the need to take a transmission break - something that relieved fans who knew that the episodes already filmed were quickly running out.

Emmerdale, at the time of the production break, was in the middle of some dramatic storylines, including Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) delivering shocking revenge when she learned of her husband Jamie's (Alexander Lincoln) affair with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper)- a story that looks set to have many twists and turns before all is said and done.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.