Rhona made the mistake of listening to Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), who is still mindful of Naomi's involvement when she was attacked last year. Nicola dripped poison about Naomi in Rhona's ear after the latter's stepdaughter April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) behaviour became increasingly problematic.

Rhona Goskirk (Zoë Henry) was left furious in tonight's Emmerdale (9th January), when husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) refused to back her after a violent altercation with his new assistant chef, Naomi Walters (Karene Peter).

Things got worse after April, wanting to defend pal Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) from classmate Marshall's cruel joke, punched Marshall in the café. Nicola immediately called Rhona, who arrived to confront April, uninterested in the teen's attempts to explain.

When Nicola intervened, Rhona initially refused to blame Naomi's influence - but when April revealed a painful belly button piercing, Rhona recalled spotting Naomi's piercings and jumped to conclusions that this was all down to her.

After taking April to the doctor, Rhona headed to the Woolpack and confronted Naomi. Naomi insisted that she had nothing to do with April's rule-breaking, but Rhona was so determined that she tried to pull the other woman's top up to prove she also had a belly button piercing! Rhona's actions led to Naomi lashing out, pushing Rhona to the floor just as Marlon walked in.

When Rhona revealed what had happened, Marlon instructed Naomi to go to the kitchen while he spoke to his wife. But when it became clear that Marlon didn't buy into Rhona's story that his assistant was a bad influence on their daughter, Rhona erupted with anger, hurt that Marlon had publicly sided with Naomi.

As she stormed off, Marlon was left despairing over their war of words. Will Rhona stand firm, or will she acknowledge that she's taken things too far?

