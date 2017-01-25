Emmerdale reveals new set - is this Aaron and Robert's home?
It's the picture that has #Robron fans very excited
Emmerdale has tweeted a picture of a new set, immediately sparking debate that the snap could show Aaron and Robert's new home.
With Ryan Hawley having recently been shown wearing a wedding suit, fans quickly surmised that he was filming pivotal wedding scenes.
Now, thanks to today's shot of some floorboards and a 'Wet Paint' sign, viewers are already getting excited that this could be the new #Robron abode at Mill Cottage:
Judge for yourself by taking a look at the image yourselves. Could this big reveal hint at a happy ever after? And does it mean that Aaron will be escaping prison?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huRjJRjhv6M