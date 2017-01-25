Now, thanks to today's shot of some floorboards and a 'Wet Paint' sign, viewers are already getting excited that this could be the new #Robron abode at Mill Cottage:

Judge for yourself by taking a look at the image yourselves. Could this big reveal hint at a happy ever after? And does it mean that Aaron will be escaping prison?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

More like this

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=huRjJRjhv6M