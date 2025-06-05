The stars descended on London's Hackney Empire last week, where the winners were revealed – and soon, fans will get to see exactly how the night unfolded.

Of particular interest is the Best British Soap award, which sees Coronation Street, Emmerdale, EastEnders and Hollyoaks in contention for the top prize after another year of unpredictable stories.

In order to accommodate for the annual event (which went on a temporary hiatus in 2024 for undisclosed reasons), tonight's episode of Emmerdale will air a half-hour earlier than normal at 7pm on ITV1.

It will be followed immediately by the British Soap Awards, which stretch across two hours from 8pm until 10pm, with broadcaster Jane McDonald overseeing the event as host.

Ahead of the broadcast, ITV has already confirmed who the winners were at the British Soap Awards 2025, so any particularly keen viewers can find out now whether their favourites picked up an honour or went home empty-handed.

However, no doubt some will be avoiding the full winners list in order to save some surprises for the broadcast, so we won't disclose in this article where the top prizes went.

What we can say is that the series recruited some additional star power to help with announcing the award winners, as soap alumni Denise Welch, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Larry Lamb reunited with former co-stars for the event.

Emmerdale airs tonight at 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX. The British Soap Awards premiere immediately after. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.