The pair opted not to tell Pierce about what they've done, little knowing that he'd every word anyway. Viewers have yet to see what Pierce does with his new-found knowledge but a sinister look to camera suggested that his reconciliation with Rhona might not be all that it seems.

Next week's episodes of Emmerdale will now see Rhona and Pierce tie the knot, only for an argument behind closed doors to end in a violent assault. The pair will fall out after Pierce reveals that he's bought a house for them that's miles from their current home in the village.

When Rhona voices her displeasure, an argument ensues, with devastating consequences for the bride when she's raped on her wedding day.

More like this

"I found it quite shocking," said actress Zoe Henry. "And when we rehearsed, I did air my concerns about how brutal some of the stuff we're doing is. I said to the director, 'are we going to be able to show all of this?' And she replied that we shouldn't 'half-tell' this story. If we don't do this story properly, then we're not doing our jobs right."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZs4x5mK9CQ