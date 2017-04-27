Tonight's episode saw Pierce tell Rhona that an examination would fail to show any real sign of coercion or harm, little knowing that she has had bruises photographed.

But it did seem as though evil Pierce's mind games were having some effect on an already vulnerable Rhona. As he tried to paint out what they did as an act between two "consenting adults", Pierce also cited the sex tape they'd previously filmed as evidence of their "adventurous sex life".

Viewers have yet to find out if Rhona will be taken in by Pierce's assurances that they could "get past this" and whether she'll be convinced by her husband's words about the "heartache" she'd be inflicting should she report his actions...

Emmerdale returns tonight at 8:00pm.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NeSKgzfOTH4