Jamie used the only advantage he had to try and keep Nate from reporting him, offering him his job back in exchange for his silence, but upcoming scenes show that Nate may be leaning towards turning him down and telling the police everything.

As Jamie and Belle go public with their relationship, they find that people are not happy that the two have made things official. Lydia and Sam (Karen Blick and James Hooton) make their feelings on the matter known, much to Belle's disappointment - but the worst is yet to come when Belle runs into Nate.

Hearing they are officially together, an angry Nate tells Belle that Jamie tried to bribe him in the hope that it will open her eyes to what he is really like. But with Belle standing by her man, Nate makes it clear to her that he will not be bribed and he certainly has no plans on letting Jamie get away with his crime.

More like this

But as Belle tries to talk him around, will he agree to stay quiet, or will Jamie's next problem involve a visit from the police?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale, it seems we have finally seen the death of Malone (Mark Womack) following Harriet Finch's (Katherine Dow Blyton) surprise attack in last night's episode. But is this really the end for the Dales villain?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.