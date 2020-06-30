Will Taylor tells reluctant partner-in-crime Cain he's worried that Malone is back on the scene, so Cain confronts the dastardly Detective Inspector and warns him to stay away from the village.

Malone refuses to be bossed around by one of his underlings, and a conversation at cross purposes leaves Cain thinking the dodgy cop is having an affair with Moira.

Meanwhile, Malone pays Moira a visit and warns her to keep quiet about him and Harriet's affair, and is seen leaving from outside by a spying - and increasingly suspicious - Cain. Thinking this is proof something is going on between Malone and Moira, Cain reels and plots his next move.

Then he gets a phone call telling him Moira has been a victim of a hit and run - is Malone responsible?

Here's where it gets interesting - a recent tense trailer for the ITV soap, publicising its return to three episodes a week after the lockdown specials, showed an agitated Jamie Tate driving along a dark, deserted country road and knocking something - or someone - over.

So is Jamie to blame for the forthcoming car carnage? Why would he crash into Moira Dingle of all people? Or this just a coincidence?

Also next week, in parallel to the Moira, Malone and Harriet plot, Jamie tries to track down his missing wife Andrea Tate after she leaves daughter Millie at Home Farm and disappears again, having already vanished from the village once.

Will the two storylines end up colliding on that spooky lane in the trailer clip? And could Moira tragically die without ever knowing Cain is still in love with her, as he confessed to nephew Aaron Dingle in their lockdown episode?

