Emmerdale: Michael Parr reveals he's hit the gym to prepare for Ross's bare-knuckle fight scenes
The actor also promises a summer of "secrets and explosions" on the ITV soap
Michael Parr has revealed that he has upped his exercise regime for forthcoming Emmerdale scenes that will see Ross Barton take on bare-knuckle fighting.
"You only get the scripts about two weeks in advance. But luckily I'd gone up a little bit before and [producer] Kate Oates told me about this storyline that involved bare-knuckle boxing. So I thought, 'right, I'm definitely going to hit the gym'," the actor told RadioTimes.com "I spoke to Anthony Quinlan, who plays my older brother Pete. He's quite a big lad, so I asked him to give me some tips. And we did start working out a little bit more."
A desperate Ross will be seen fighting for cash in order to pay off debts he owes to a local gangster. But the scenes are just the start of a dramatic time ahead for Ross, who also continue to tempt Debbie away from his brother Pete.
John Whiston - creative director, serial dramas at ITV - has already promised a summer of "hot sex and desperate infidelity" as Debbie prepares to marry Pete. So how caught up is Ross going to be in the drama?
"I know Ross is involved. It's going to be very dramatic," Parr said, while talking on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards. "There are going to be lots of secrets and explosions. It's going to be a lot of fun to film and even more fun to watch."
You can watch the full interview with Michael Parr below.
