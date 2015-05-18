A desperate Ross will be seen fighting for cash in order to pay off debts he owes to a local gangster. But the scenes are just the start of a dramatic time ahead for Ross, who also continue to tempt Debbie away from his brother Pete.

John Whiston - creative director, serial dramas at ITV - has already promised a summer of "hot sex and desperate infidelity" as Debbie prepares to marry Pete. So how caught up is Ross going to be in the drama?

"I know Ross is involved. It's going to be very dramatic," Parr said, while talking on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards. "There are going to be lots of secrets and explosions. It's going to be a lot of fun to film and even more fun to watch."

You can watch the full interview with Michael Parr below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all the coming week's drama on Emmerdale.

