After spending the week manipulating vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin), Meena agreed to atone for her sins by officially confessing to all her evil deeds - but only if her sister Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) agrees to visit her.

Viewers have seen a tormented Manpreet trying to move on this week, knowing that Meena will be loving all the attention her crimes have gained, even as she languishes behind bars. When she discovered that partner Charles had been going to see Meena, Manpreet insisted that she was using him in another of her sick games.

Having listened to a series of chilling descriptions from Meena, Charles has been bound by confidentiality. But this week he decided he wanted to help get justice for Meena's victims, including Andrea Tate, Leanna Cavanagh and Ben Tucker.

So he returned to the prison, where Meena enjoyed teasing him - she had previously swapped his own Bible with her copy from the prison library, deviously ensuring the villagers found out about their secret chats.

Later, Meena feigned vulnerability and tearfully told Charles she wanted to earn redemption - even quoting holy texts to convince him. Finally, Meena agreed to admit everything - but she had one condition.

"I need to take responsibility," she said. "But there's one thing I need first."

"I've got through to Meena," Charles later told Manpreet and Liam (Jonny McPherson). Understandably, Manpreet wasn't convinced, while Liam was hopeful for justice for his daughter.

Manpreet was right to be cautious, as Charles went on to explain that Meena wants her to visit "so that she can apologise in person." Manpreet outright refused, but Charles added: "She won't talk to the police unless she's spoken to you. If she's genuine, this could be the final hurdle."

Manpreet was adamant that they couldn't trust Meena, but Liam pleaded with her to agree. It seems the traumatised doctor will relent and head to the jail next week, where Meena proceeds to twist things in her favour once again.

What will it take to stop Meena's games in their tracks?

