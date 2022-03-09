It comes after Manpreet agreed to visit Meena to persuade her to confess to her crimes in court. Initially, Manpreet was able to tell partner Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) that Meena had agreed to talk to the police - leaving the grieving Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) hopeful for justice for daughter Leanna (Mimi Slinger).

But the killer had another twist up her sleeve. Instead of admitting her crimes, Meena lied to police that Manpreet murdered Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale). To Manpreet's amazement, DS Rogers (Matthew Flynn) took the claims seriously and questioned her in Tuesday's episode.

As the soap continued tonight, Manpreet was troubled by what people might think after the accusation against her - even though she was eventually told it would go no further. As Charles stewed in anger over being used as a pawn by Meena, he and Liam tried to boost Manpreet's spirits, telling her they simply can't let Meena win.

Gathering her strength, Manpreet later returned to the prison with news - the police dismissed Meena's false story and she won't succeed in her games this time. Wearing her signature smirk, Meena was as ruthless as ever.

As Manpreet told her sinister sibling she had no more power over her, Meena grew outraged as Manpreet calmly walked away from her for good. "Don't you dare walk away," the killer called out.

"You think you can live a normal life? The serial killer's sister, living in the village of the damned?"

Meena then gave Manpreet a chilling warning: "You'll never escape me, Manpreet, ever! It's never gonna end!" As Manpreet turned her back and walked away, her fragile state was apparent.

With Meena's plea hearing looming, how will Manpreet cope? Will she be able to testify at the subsequent trial? And will she ever be able to put the trauma of the past year behind her?

