Emmerdale star reveals Meena's twisted plan for "maximum suffering"

The psychopath is out for revenge against the people who have wronged her, and she's pulling out all the stops, crashing Dawn and Billy's wedding and forcing them to play a deadly game.

Things are really heating up on Emmerdale , and, as has been the case a lot lately, Meena is responsible.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for The Big RT Interview, actress Paige Sandhu revealed the upcoming storyline is a testament to how far Meena is willing to go to get her way (very far indeed), and that viewers should expect the worst from the serial killer.

Abducting groom Billy (Jay Kontzle) and bride Dawn (Olivia Bromley), Meena "takes them to a remote viaduct and hands Billy a gun, telling him to choose whether him or Dawn should live", Sandhu revealed in The Big RT Interview.

"Meena wants to cause the maximum amount of suffering possible, to simply kill them both outright is not satisfying as it’s over too quickly. She wants to drag out the torment and punish them for the hurt she believes they caused her by their actions.

"Making Billy choose is just awful; one of them having to watch the other die is the worst thing," the Emmerdale star continued. "For Meena, it heightens the fun and pleasure she derives from watching people go through intense emotions. It’s exhilarating. Manipulating, hurting and killing is thrilling for her, she’s got a real taste for it now and at this point is incapable of stopping."

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Sandhu previously said: "We’ve seen what she is capable of and she even would’ve killed her own sister if not for Liam. Nothing's going to stop her now."

She added: "Meena has a general plan but lets the moment take her, likes to be spontaneous and unpredictable, never knows what's going to cause a reaction in her.

"If she feels like it, she might think, ‘I’ve shot Billy cos he’s chosen himself, but Dawn you’re really annoying so I’m going to shoot you too!’ There is unpredictability with Meena."

Her unpredictability certainly makes her a great villain – but could she be redeemed after all the terrible things she's done? Sandhu doesn't think so.

"No," she said. "I read a study about psychopaths in prison done in the 1970s. A doctor tried to rehabilitate them and after the tests they found psychopaths were 80 per cent more likely to commit a crime!

"Obviously a massive failure and helped them commit crimes better, so I don’t think she could be rehabilitated at all."

