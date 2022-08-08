Last week, Liam found Leyla unconscious at home after taking cocaine - a habit he had been unaware she had until that very moment . She was rushed to hospital, and although Liam was worried sick he struggled to comprehend his wife's behaviour.

There was more turmoil for Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) tonight (8th August), as husband Liam (Jonny McPherson) walked out on her in disgust.

As a result, by the time Leyla woke up to learn she had suffered a heart attack due to the overdose, Liam was nowhere to be seen.

And as the ITV soap returned, it was Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) who picked Leyla up from the hospital. As she arrived home, Liam was distant with her and left for work. But later, he was willing to talk.

Leyla spiralled amid her drug addiction. ITV ITV

However, when he spotted a menacing message on Leyla's phone, Liam was further rattled. He enlisted Cain Dingle's (Jeff Hordley) help to get rid of the drugs he had found stashed in Leyla's office. Away from the village, Cain and Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) were seen warning drug dealer Callum (Tom Ashley) and paying him off.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Having paid all her debts, Liam revealed to Leyla that everything was sorted - but she was still fixated on the bag of coke, questioning whether Cain had definitely given them to the right person. Liam was furious over Leyla's misplaced concerns. He couldn't understand the person his other half had now become, and wondered if their marriage was even worth this strain.

As he walked out of their home, Leyla called after him in despair, devastated that Liam may have given up on her.

But is this really the end of their marriage, or can they find their way back to each other? And will Leyla finally seek help for her addiction after her shocking near-death experience?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.