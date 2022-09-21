Emmerdale's Leyla dismisses Liam's cheating as she focuses on herself

Earlier this week, a troubled Liam spent time with ex-fiancée Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) amid his marriage woes with Leyla, who has only just returned home from rehab after her drug addiction spiralled .

Liam and Leyla clashed when Liam behaved harshly as he struggled to know how to move forward, leading him to confide in Bernice. As he and Bernice reminisced over their past, though, Liam got carried away and kissed her.

Although she would once have loved to be reunited with Liam, Bernice was horrified as she pushed him away and insisted he must tell his wife what happened. It was clear that Liam was avoiding his problems, but now he was reluctant to admit what he had done. However, faced with an ultimatum from Bernice, he agreed to come clean.

When Liam finally sat down with Leyla, he revealed that Bernice had given him some decent advice - but stopped short of explaining the full story. As the couple made an agreement to move on together, Leyla decided to move back home. But disaster struck as Bernice spotted a tearful Leyla on her own, and assumed that she knew everything.

Bernice gently broached the subject of the kiss, and as Leyla caught up, she behaved as though she knew. Later, she was in shock while an oblivious Liam pottered around the kitchen. Still, Leyla failed to confront her husband. Tonight, though, Liam heard from Bernice that the two women had discussed the kiss - and he was horrified.

Leyla was chatting to pal Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough) when Liam interrupted, asking to speak to Leyla. In private, Liam apologised for his actions, with a calm, distant Leyla saying she didn't blame him. When Liam replied that she shouldn't blame herself, Leyla explained that she didn't.

She added that she didn't really care about Liam's kiss with Bernice, and that she needed to get away and focus on herself and her recovery. But as it seems that Leyla will be moving out once more, is this really the end for the Cavanaghs' marriage?

