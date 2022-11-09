The show has an army of viewers who would no doubt love to find some Emmerdale souvenirs in their stockings, and there's a variety to choose from.

Christmas is just around the corner, and with Emmerdale recently celebrating its big 50th birthday , there's even more reason to go big on gifting for the soap fans in your life.

So if you're looking to plan ahead, read on for our detailed guide on how to get your hands on all the latest up-to-date merchandise from the Dales, as found on the ITV website.

The cast of Emmerdale. ITV

Emmerdale anniversary gifts

A storm hits Emmerdale to mark the soap's 50th anniversary. ITV

Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Tote Bag - £18

Buy the Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Tote Bag for £18 at ITV Shop

Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Tea Towel - £15

Especially for the show's 50th birthday, you can now buy these limited edition products. Both the tote bag and tea towel are made from 100 per cent cotton – but be sure to hurry if you want to get your hands on them!

Buy the Emmerdale 50th Anniversary Tea Towel for £5 at ITV Shop

Emmerdale gifts - As seen on TV

Emmerdale Tote Bag - £12.95

Billed as the best seller among Emmerdale's range of merchandise, fans will recognise this beige-coloured tote bag (pictured above) as used by villagers on-screen. The product is made from 100 per cent Jute, and has 100 per cent cotton handles too.

Buy the Emmerdale Tote Bag for £12.95 at ITV Shop

David's Shop Apron - £18

This apron is quite a new edition to the range, but the Dales' David Metcalfe (Matt Wolfenden) is often seen wearing it while running his shop. There's an official Emmerdale label woven into the fabric of this 100 per cent cotton product, too.

Buy David's Shop Apron for £18 at ITV Shop

David's Shop Reusable Cup - Grey - £10.95

David's Shop Reusable Cup - Green - £10.95

David's Shop Reusable Cup - Solid Green - £10.95

Café Main Street Reusable Cup - Purple - £10.95

The above variety of reusable coffee cups can boast a few benefits, should you be interested in investing in one. The cups have no plastic aftertaste, and also has a resealable drip-proof lid, so it's perfect for the busy, on the go coffee connoisseurs!

Buy Emmerdale Reusable Cups for £10.95 at ITV Shop

Emmerdale souvenirs

Emmerdale The Village Tour Souvenir Guide Book - £15

For those planning to visit the popular set tour of Emmerdale too, this special souvenir book makes a great companion guide as you wander through the landmarks used to film the soap.

Buy the Emmerdale The Village Tour Souvenir Guide Book for £15 at ITV Shop

Emmerdale Tote Bag - Small - £10.95

This smaller version of the above bag comes in black, and is once again made from 100 per cent Jute, and 100 per cent cotton handles. Sometimes you just need something more compact to travel with, but there's still plenty of space in this cute tote bag.

Buy the Emmerdale Small Tote Bag for £10.95 at ITV Shop

