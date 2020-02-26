As Brenda put a brave face on that this would mean the end of their romance, she seemed unconvinced he'd actually go through with leaving, but RadioTimes.com understands the character will have permanently departed Emmerdale by the end of this week, and we've been informed there are "no current plans for Duncan to return at this time." So whether he takes up Betty's offer or not, this is definitely the last we'll see of him for a while.

Preston joined the soap in 2007, and was previously best known for his long professional partnership with Victoria Wood - he played Clifford in soap spoof Acorn Antiques in Wood's seminal 1980s sketch series As Seen on TV, and was lovable handyman Stan in sitcom dinnerladies (1998-2000).

Doug's first four years on Emmerdale saw him romance widowed Diane Sugden, and he left the village after their split in 2011, returning four years later for Laurel's wedding to Marlon Dingle. He's supported his daughter through numerous hard times, including her alcoholism and the decline and eventual death of husband Ashley Thomas from dementia. More recently the plucky pensioner was seen secretly using cannabis to relieve chronic back pain.

Will he leave on good terms with his loved ones?

