Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) have left Emmerdale village after a particularly eventful week.

The two can't be blamed for wanting a break. Less than 24 hours ago, they were held hostage by Kev Townsend (Chris Coghill), who made a desperate final attempt to reunite with Robert, his prison husband.

Robert made it explicitly clear on a number of occasions that their relationship couldn't go any further and that his heart belonged to Aaron – something which Kev didn't take too well.

He looted a pawn shop and obtained a sword, which he then threatened to use in yesterday's episode.

Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson), who was his unwilling getaway driver in the robbery, turned up at the right time as Robert required medical attention. Aaron was in the sword's firing line, but it hit Robert in the arm.

Farewell, Aaron and Robert! ITV

The police also came knocking, though were unaware of the situation unfolding inside of the flat and were actually there to find Caleb Milligan (William Ash).

Kev was spooked, but after realising that the trio hadn't contacted authorities, glided out of the village and into the sunset.

However, in today's episode, the threat of his return loomed large. Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) was worried that her brother remained at risk, and until Kev was tracked down by authorities, the waiting game could prove lethal.

Kev remains at large. ITV

Aaron agreed, and told Robert that they should head off and lay low for a bit.

When will they return, and will we ever see Kev again?

The door has been left firmly open, so there's certainly opportunity!

