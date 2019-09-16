She's also had a string of high-profile roles in shows including Waterloo Road, Down to Earth and Soldier, Soldier, alongside a successful career as herself, notably as a panellist on daytime discussion show Loose Women, a former contestant on Dancing On Ice, and winner of Celebrity Big Brother in 2012.

Healy's dad is veteran actor Tim Healy, who shot to fame in the 1980s with Auf Widersehen, Pet and has since starred in prime time hits such as Benidorm and Still Open All Hours.

He also played a love interest for Welch in Waterloo Road, and in 2006 had a brief guest role in Corrie as Sean Tully's dad Brian, brought in for the reveal that he was not actually the barman's biological father but was the product of an affair between his mum and a plumber.

More like this

Welch and Healy's older son Matt fronts rock band The 1975. The couple split in 2012.

Following in his clan's footsteps, Louis Healy started acting around the age of 12 and has popped up in Doctors, Vera, Scott and Bailey and The Pact.

His Emmerdale character Danny is set to lead Sarah astray as she neglects her studies to hang out with the school heart-throb, much to the chagrin of grandma Charity Dingle and her girlfriend Vanessa Woodfield who are looking after her since Sarah's mum Debbie Dingle left for Scotland, but show bosses have teased there could be more to him than meets the eye…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers