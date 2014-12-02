Emmerdale Christmas 2014 TV schedule revealed
Plan your trips to the Dales this festive season
ITV has confirmed when its festive Emmerdale episodes will be screened - this year's big Christmas plotline being the upcoming wedding of Andy and Katie Sugden. But will history repeat itself? With Robert Sugden back in the village, could the nuptials be under threat? Describing Robert as "a dark shadow", soap bosses have hinted at trouble: "will Andy's bitter brother find a way to ruin their happily ever after once more?"
News broke last week that Robert is set to share a kiss with Aaron Livesy and there will be more developments on that front too. Having been cornered into committing crimes at Home Farm and through the illegal chop shop business, Aaron is set to "find himself in a relationship that presents danger of a different kind".
Jai Sharma will struggle to explain how he got his son back, fearful as he considers exactly what the truth may be. As pressure mounts from Ali Spencer and Ruby, who question the welfare and whereabouts of Archie’s mum, Rachel Breckle, Jai confides in partner Megan. But will Jai’s potentially incriminating admission see Megan hotfoot it to the police? Or will she prove to be his saviour by finding a way to throw his doubters off guard?
In a recent statement, a spokesperson said: "who will be left out in the cold this Christmas? With a great deal of resentment - and all the secrets and lies - the villagers need to tread carefully this winter…"
EMMERDALE CHRISTMAS SCHEDULE
Monday 22 December - 7.00pm, ITV
Tuesday 23 December - 7.00pm, ITV
Christmas Eve - 7.00pm, ITV
Christmas Day - 7.00pm, ITV (hour-long episode)
Boxing Day - 7.00pm, ITV
Monday 29 December - 7.00pm, ITV
Tuesday 30 December - 7.00pm, ITV
New Year's Eve - 7.00pm, ITV
New Year's Day - 7.30pm, ITV (hour-long episode)
Friday 2 January - 7.00pm, ITV
You can watch a 60-second guide to next week's episodes of Emmerdale below: