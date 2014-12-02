ITV has confirmed when its festive Emmerdale episodes will be screened - this year's big Christmas plotline being the upcoming wedding of Andy and Katie Sugden. But will history repeat itself? With Robert Sugden back in the village, could the nuptials be under threat? Describing Robert as "a dark shadow", soap bosses have hinted at trouble: "will Andy's bitter brother find a way to ruin their happily ever after once more?"

Advertisement

News broke last week that Robert is set to share a kiss with Aaron Livesy and there will be more developments on that front too. Having been cornered into committing crimes at Home Farm and through the illegal chop shop business, Aaron is set to "find himself in a relationship that presents danger of a different kind".