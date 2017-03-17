Rebecca then received similar treatment when she too was attacked after being called "a sad, desperate little slapper". You tell them, Chas!

Robert's infidelity so early on in his marriage to Aaron had already resulted in the anger of fans, with Twitter uses offering up such comments as "I feel sick, I'm gonna vom, goodbye #Robron" and "I'm done with Emmerdale".

Those same fans will now have to wait until Monday to see whether Chas goes through with her threat to tell son Aaron about what's been going on.

Is #Robron really over? Will Aaron sink further into a drugs haze as a result? And will Chas actually end up killing Robert!?

