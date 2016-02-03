Is Cain's hot temper about to land Aaron in a whole load of fresh trouble? It's the question that Emmerdale viewers will be asking at the end of the week when - in the wake of Aaron revealing that he was raped by his own dad at the age of eight - Chas reveals that Cain has gone after Gordon. Just what does Cain have planned?

Well, it was revealed yesterday that Aaron will eventually pluck up the courage to go to the police to report Gordon's crime. But the manipulative abuser will be seen threatening to get Cain sent down for what he did unless Aaron tells the police he lied about the abuse.