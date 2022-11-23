She has been trying to keep her affair with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) quiet but, since his murder, it's been harder to hide her true feelings for him.

Chas Dingle (played by Lucy Pargeter) was let off the hook again in tonight's Emmerdale (23rd November).

Her big secret was so nearly busted this evening when Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland) set about finding who Al was having an affair with.

Chloe's first thought was Al's ex, Priya (Fiona Wade), and she wasted no time in accusing her of it.

It's safe to say Priya was livid – after the way Al treated her, she didn't want to be associated with him at all.

With bridges burned between them, pregnant Chloe went for a scan which made her realise she might have been too harsh.

She went back to see Priya to apologise for her actions, and the understanding events planner agreed to forgive and forget.

Priya also had another trick up her sleeve – Al's bank statements. They proved she wasn't with him, but also gave Chloe a good idea of who was.

Heading straight to The Woolpack, Chloe demanded to see Chas with a revelation – Moira (Natalie J Robb) must have been having the affair.

Chas begged Chloe to think no more on this theory and leave the whole thing alone, for Kerry's sake.

But will Chloe listen? And will Chas be able to keep her secret safe for much longer?

